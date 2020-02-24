Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Covid-2019: Armenia to monitor all arrivals from affected countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Travelers arriving from countries where the novel coronavirus (Covid 2019) outbreak is spreading , including from Italy, will be under monitoring by medics for the lengths of the disease’s incubation period. The travelers will not be quarantined but will instead be monitored by district clinics per residence addresses, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Artavazd Vanyan told a news conference.

“Full monitoring will be implemented, like we did for people arriving from China,” he said.

So far, there haven’t been any coronavirus cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





