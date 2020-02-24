Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Iraq reports first novel coronavirus case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Iraq has reported its first novel coronavirus case on February 24.

The Iraqi healthcare ministry said the patient is an Iranian national. The Iranian citizen is a student who arrived to Iraq before the country sealed off its border with Iran.

The case was confirmed in the Najaf Governorate.

