Armenia invites international community to observe upcoming constitutional referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has addressed invitations for observer missions of the upcoming April 5 constitutional referendum to the Chairs of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan