Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenia invites international community to observe upcoming constitutional referendum

Armenia invites international community to observe upcoming constitutional referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has addressed invitations for observer missions of the upcoming April 5 constitutional referendum to the Chairs of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration