Armenian FM to attend 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Geneva on February 24 to take part in the High-Level meeting at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM will also deliver remarks at the meeting.

During the visit he is scheduled to have meetings with some of his foreign counterparts.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan