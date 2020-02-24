Pashinyan introduced on activity of Investment Support Center

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Investment Support Center of the ministry of economy, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan and Head of the Center Levon Ohanesyan, the PM toured the Center, got acquainted with its activity, thereafter chaired a consultation during which he was introduced on the actions aimed at supporting investments and the upcoming steps on this path.

“For a long time we are discussing the issue of using support mechanisms and formulas for investments in Armenia, with what mechanisms we should assist investments. Of course, in the past as well such institutions, systems also operated in Armenia, but our task is to make these systems more effective, and in this respect we have made decisions in this past one year on the matter. Of course, these decisions should show their viability in practice and real life. We have created the Investment Support Center based on the Center for SME Development, and today we are going to be introduced on what concept our colleagues of the Center have prepared for its future development and also will exchange views what actions we need to take to move forward”, Pashinyan said.

Head of the Center Levon Ohanesyan reported that the Center is providing a complex support to local and foreign businessmen, who have plans to invest in Armenia, in a number of directions. In particular, the Center provides information about Armenia’s investment opportunities and conditions, including the state privileges and other procedures, the Center’s representatives accompany investors at all processes necessary for investments, provide support during the works with the state bodies. They also provide consultation about the resources necessary for conducting investments, etc. The probable investors are provided with investment programs based on their interest.

Thereafter, the consultation participants continued their discussion during which the service stages of foreign investors, the frequent issues and assistance tools were presented. It was reported that the Center also provides support to the Armenian businessmen for entering into foreign markets, in particular, business forums and exhibitions are organized for the Armenian entrepreneurs abroad.

Pashinyan highlighted providing necessary and complete information to potential investors. He tasked to present proposals and a roadmap for implementing the future projects more purposefully.

