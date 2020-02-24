Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

‘Armenia works very closely with neighboring friendly Iran’: FM comments on spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the spread of coronavirus in Iran.

“Spread of coronavirus in neighboring friendly Iran is concerning. Armenia took preventive measures to stop the spread of virus and works very closely with our good neighbor Iran to jointly overcome this hazard”, the FM said on Twitter.

Number of people infected with novel coronavirus in Iran has risen to 64, number of those killed is 12.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





