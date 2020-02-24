Artsakh names new military commander

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Major General Jalal Harutyunyan to serve as the country’s new Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army. Harutyunyan was the first Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff of the Artsakh military at the time of the appointment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan