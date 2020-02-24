Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Artsakh names new military commander

Artsakh names new military commander

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Major General Jalal Harutyunyan to serve as the country’s new Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army. Harutyunyan was the first Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff of the Artsakh military at the time of the appointment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration