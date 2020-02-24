President of Artsakh chairs working consultation in Askeran regional center

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today a working consultation with the members of the regional administration and community heads in the Askeran regional center to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic projects, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan