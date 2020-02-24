Anti-trust regulator calls on businesses to refrain from increasing medical protective mask prices

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition – Armenia’s competition regulator – has called on pharmaceutical businesses to refrain from unsubstantiated price increases of medical protective masks, anti-viral medication and other medical items, as well as the creation of artificial deficit in the market.

The competition regulator said it is monitoring the area and in the event of recording violations or abuse administrative proceedings and other measures will be enforced.

