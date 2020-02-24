Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Escalation by Azerbaijan will not give opportunity for progress in negotiation process – Armenian FM

Escalation by Azerbaijan will not give opportunity for progress in negotiation process – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan doesn’t see opportunity for progress in the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the growing risks of escalation by Azerbaijan.

Commenting on the February 23 incident when a soldier of Armenia was wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting, the FM said: “That case is extremely concerning because you know very well that the element of reducing escalation risks is among the most important ones in the entire negotiation package. The increase in escalation risks will not allow to have a real, major progress in the negotiation process. We will continue to push forward our agenda with concrete proposals”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




