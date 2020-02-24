Armenian PM congratulates Estonian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas on the Independence Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I warmly congratulate you and send my sincere wishes to you and the good people of Estonia on the Independence Day.

Armenia attaches great importance to the preservation and expansion of the relations which are based on constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

I am confident that our mutual cooperation in the field of IT, healthcare, cultural exchange is a firm base for the further development of the bilateral relations and the ties within the EU.

I wish you good health and all the best, as well as progress and prosperity to the good people of Estonia”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan