Malaysian PM resigns

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has resigned in a surprise move that could unravel the ruling coalition, reports BBC.

The resignation of Mr Mahathir, 94, comes amid rumours that he may form a new coalition without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

The world's oldest elected leader returned to power in 2018.

The Prime Minister's Office said the letter of resignation to the king was submitted at 13:00 local time.

No other details were included in the statement.

It is not clear who will be the next prime minister.

Mr Mahathir has also resigned from Bersatu, the political party of which he was chairman.