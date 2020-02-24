Slovakia supports OSCE Minsk Group-led settlement process of NK conflict

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Slovakia fully supports the NK conflict settlement process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan on February 24.

“The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Geneva in the end of January, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev met last week in Munich. From our perspective these are positive developments because it is very important that the two foreign ministers, the prime minister and president meet and discuss how to advance the resolution. Slovakia, definitely, fully supports this issue’s resolution process led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. We trust their work, we have very closely cooperated with them during last year as the OSCE chairing country,” Lajčák said.

