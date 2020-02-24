Slovakia expects closer co-op with Armenia in education, tourism and culture

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák is expecting closer cooperation with Armenia in education, tourism and culture.

“We have clearly affirmed that there is still place to boost our bilateral ties, to deepen and enhance our cooperation, we are sure that the opening of our embassy in Armenia will contribute to this,” Lajčák said at a joint news conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“We expect closer cooperation in the fields of education, tourism and cultural exchanges,” he said.

The opening of the Embassy of Slovakia in Armenia will take place today, February 24 in Yerevan.

