‘We realize we can’t lose time’ – Armenian FM on coronavirus countermeasures

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia is following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told ARMENPRESS when asked if Armenia is considering restricting air traffic with the country.

“We are evaluating what necessary measures must be taken to protect our population and work together in order not to allow the outbreak to spread and overcome it together. We realize that we can’t allow losing time in this matter,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Mnatsakanyan said Armenia is closely cooperating with China and Iran in tackling the outbreak.

“This is a challenge for all countries, and here the important approach for us is to find ways through cooperation to control the situation, to prevent a pandemic and overcome the outbreak. We have very closely worked with China and we are also very closely working with Iran over the matter,” he said.

As reported earlier, Armenia is closing its border with Iran and imposing partial restrictions on air traffic as Iran is reporting coronavirus cases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan