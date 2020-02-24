Speaker of Parliament of Moldova pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii has arrived to Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

On February 24, Greceanii and the accompanying delegation visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan to pay homage to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

They were accompanied by Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Lena Nazaryan and MP Armen Pambukhchyan, the Co-Chair of the parliamentary friendship group between Armenia and Moldova.

The Moldovan parliamentary delegation is made up of Gaik Vartanean, head of the Friendship Group with Armenia, member of the commission for foreign policy and European integration; Elena Bacalu, head of the commission for social protection, health and family, and Vladimir Mizdrenco, member of this commission; Chiril Moţpan, member of the National Security, Defense and Public Order Commission; Adrian Albu, Parliament's Secretary General.

Speaker Greceanii is scheduled to have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Catholicos Garegin II.

This is the first visit of a Moldovan Speaker of Parliament to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan