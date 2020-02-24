Covid-2019: Armenia seals land border with Iran, imposes partial restrictions on air traffic

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is closing the land border with Iran and imposing partial restrictions on air traffic with the Islamic Republic amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made today at the meeting of the governmental task force tasked with preventing the outbreak from entering Armenia, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

The task force decided to:

Suspend for two weeks land transport with Iran

Apply partial restrictions for air transport.

Implement cargo shipment with Iran without restrictions, applying special monitoring for the drivers.

No restrictions will be made for the repatriation of citizens of Armenia and Iran

Maintain close communication during two weeks with the government of friendly Iran, recap information on the volume of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran to adjust future measures.

Pashinyan said the Government of Armenia will shortly formalize the decision effectively immediately.

“I find it noteworthy that we do not have any coronavirus infection case in Armenia, and I hope we won’t. Armenia has all necessary technical and professional resources for the accurate diagnostics of the coronavirus”, Pashinyan said.

