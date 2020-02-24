Armenia soldier wounded as Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian serviceman has been wounded on February 23 as the Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire at combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

He said the serviceman is out of danger because the injury is not serious.

“The Azerbaijani gunfire stopped after the Armenian military’s responsive fire,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan