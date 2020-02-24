Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenia soldier wounded as Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire

Armenia soldier wounded as Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian serviceman has been wounded on February 23 as the Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire at combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

He said the serviceman is out of danger because the injury is not serious.

“The Azerbaijani gunfire stopped after the Armenian military’s responsive fire,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration