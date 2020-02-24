Slovak FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial on the sidelines of his official visit to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

Miroslav Lajčák arrived in Armenia on February 24 on an official visit. The Slovak FM is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

Meetings with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian are also expected.

During the visit the Slovak FM will attend the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of Slovakia in Armenia.

