Italy is in “national emergency situation”, PM Conte on coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has admitted that the Italian authorities were not expecting such a drastic increase of the novel coronavirus cases in the country, but he at the same time said that the countermeasures to contain the outbreak will give results within the coming two weeks.

“We are carrying out thousands of tests,” he told Canale 5.

PM Conte said Italy has found itself in “a national emergency situation”.

As of February 23, Italy has confirmed 152 novel coronavirus cases. 3 people died from the disease.

The outbreak has been recorded mostly in Lombardy and Veneto. Schools and universities in the regions are shut down.

All public events, including cultural, sports and religious ones, have been suspended. In Venice, the fames Carnival was stopped two days ahead of schedule. The Milan Cathedral is also closed.

