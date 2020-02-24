4.8 magnitude earthquake hits western Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in western Turkey on February 24, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, reports TASS.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers, with its epicenter in 90km north-east from Izmir.

There are no reports about demolitions and casualties yet.

On February 23 a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered near the Turkey-Iran border, injuring over 100 people and killing at least nine.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan