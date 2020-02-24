Armenian President congratulates Estonian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid on the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia attaches importance to the friendly relations and the constant strengthening of the constructive dialogue with Estonia both at the bilateral format and within the frames of the European Union. I believe that my visit to Tallinn this year will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Estonian cooperation by covering new spheres of mutual interest”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan