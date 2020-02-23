Armenia to impose emergency shutdown of Iran border in latest covid-2019 countermeasure

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will shut down its border with neighboring Iran for two weeks in a latest countermeasure to prevent the novel coronavirus outbreak from entering Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement that the emergency decision will be made in pursuance of Article 16 of the Law on State Border.

“Particularly, the Iran-Armenia air communication and the entry of people to Armenia through the Meghri Border Crossing Point will be suspended”, he said.

The ban will be effective for two weeks.

Pashinyan said that the Commission on Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus, the government’s task force operating since January 31, will convene a session on Monday to discuss further measures, possible scenarios and related actions.

“In any case I find it necessary to underscore that there are no reasons to spread panic. Such actions are harmful in all cases,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan