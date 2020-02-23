Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Iran novel coronavirus death toll climbs to 18 – report

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 18, according to Al Arabiya TV.

As of February 22 the death toll was 6, with 28 confirmed cases of the virus, known as Covid-2019.

Iran reported the first case of the virus on February 19.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





