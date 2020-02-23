Iran magnitude 5,8 earthquake felt in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5,8 earthquake that hit northwestern Iran Sunday morning has been felt in Yerevan, the Armenian seismic protection agency said.

The earthquake was recorded at 09:53 February 23, 25km south-west from the town of Salmas, Iran.

In addition to Yerevan, the tremor was felt in the provinces of Ararat and Syunik, the Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan