ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

Campaigning ahead of constitutional referendum begins
PM Pashinyan to participate in “Yes” campaign of Constitutional changes
Partnership between Armenia, Artsakh is key security component of our people – Pashinyan
Aliyev lies, Dana Mazalova reaffirms she interviewed former Azerbaijani president on Khojaly events
Azerbaijan’s state media SOUND MIX Aliyev’s Munich speech to correct extraordinary faux pas
Armenia allows evacuation of body of Azerbaijani soldier
Ukrainian MP submits bill on honoring memory of Armenian Genocide victims
Armenia is third most militarized country in the world, according to GMI 2019
China’s Xi thanks Armenia for assisting to fight novel coronavirus
Novel coronavirus death toll reaches 2.3%
Iran records 5th coronavirus death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark receives Armenian Speaker of Parliament
Armenia removed from EU tax haven blacklist's "grey list" after implementing reforms
President Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Artsakh Revival Day
Armenia recorded 7.6% GDP growth in 2019
PM Pashinyan expects higher GDP growth in 2020
Process manufacturing became leader of growth in Armenia, says economy minister
‘We are one family’ – PM on military and society
Head of Department for Working with Personnel of Armed Forces dismissed
Chief of Military Police dismissed
Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany
Actor, filmmaker Yervand Manaryan dead at 96
A HUGE bundle of joy: Armenian woman gives birth to healthy 5,5 kilo herculean baby boy
Ara Shahverdyan, Robert Beglaryan elected members of Iranian parliament
Garo Paylan demands answers from Turkish authorities over hate crimes targeting Christian cemetery
First civilian flight since 2012 lands in Aleppo
Simon Martirosyan named second in IWF 2019 Lifer of the Year vote