ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Campaigning ahead of constitutional referendum begins

PM Pashinyan to participate in “Yes” campaign of Constitutional changes

Partnership between Armenia, Artsakh is key security component of our people – Pashinyan

Aliyev lies, Dana Mazalova reaffirms she interviewed former Azerbaijani president on Khojaly events

Azerbaijan’s state media SOUND MIX Aliyev’s Munich speech to correct extraordinary faux pas

Armenia allows evacuation of body of Azerbaijani soldier

Ukrainian MP submits bill on honoring memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Armenia is third most militarized country in the world, according to GMI 2019

China’s Xi thanks Armenia for assisting to fight novel coronavirus

Novel coronavirus death toll reaches 2.3%

Iran records 5th coronavirus death

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark receives Armenian Speaker of Parliament

Armenia removed from EU tax haven blacklist's "grey list" after implementing reforms

President Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Artsakh Revival Day

Armenia recorded 7.6% GDP growth in 2019

PM Pashinyan expects higher GDP growth in 2020

Process manufacturing became leader of growth in Armenia, says economy minister

‘We are one family’ – PM on military and society

Head of Department for Working with Personnel of Armed Forces dismissed

Chief of Military Police dismissed

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Actor, filmmaker Yervand Manaryan dead at 96

A HUGE bundle of joy: Armenian woman gives birth to healthy 5,5 kilo herculean baby boy

Ara Shahverdyan, Robert Beglaryan elected members of Iranian parliament

Garo Paylan demands answers from Turkish authorities over hate crimes targeting Christian cemetery

First civilian flight since 2012 lands in Aleppo

Simon Martirosyan named second in IWF 2019 Lifer of the Year vote