Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

Campaigning ahead of constitutional referendum begins

PM Pashinyan to participate in “Yes” campaign of Constitutional changes

 

 

Partnership between Armenia, Artsakh is key security component of our people – Pashinyan

 

 

Aliyev lies, Dana Mazalova reaffirms she interviewed former Azerbaijani president on Khojaly events

 

 

Azerbaijan’s state media SOUND MIX Aliyev’s Munich speech to correct extraordinary faux pas

 

 

Armenia allows evacuation of body of Azerbaijani soldier

 

Ukrainian MP submits bill on honoring memory of Armenian Genocide victims

 

 

Armenia is third most militarized country in the world, according to GMI 2019

 

 

China’s Xi thanks Armenia for assisting to fight novel coronavirus

Novel coronavirus death toll reaches 2.3%

Iran records 5th coronavirus death

 

 

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark receives Armenian Speaker of Parliament

 

 

Armenia removed from EU tax haven blacklist's "grey list" after implementing reforms

 

 

President Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Artsakh Revival Day

 

 

Armenia recorded 7.6% GDP growth in 2019

PM Pashinyan expects higher GDP growth in 2020

Process manufacturing became leader of growth in Armenia, says economy minister

 

 

‘We are one family’ – PM on military and society

Head of Department for Working with Personnel of Armed Forces dismissed

Chief of Military Police dismissed

 

 

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

 

 

Actor, filmmaker Yervand Manaryan dead at 96

 

 

A HUGE bundle of joy: Armenian woman gives birth to healthy 5,5 kilo herculean baby boy

 

 

Ara Shahverdyan, Robert Beglaryan elected members of Iranian parliament

 

 

Garo Paylan demands answers from Turkish authorities over hate crimes targeting Christian cemetery

 

 

First civilian flight since 2012 lands in Aleppo

 

 

Simon Martirosyan named second in IWF 2019 Lifer of the Year vote

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration