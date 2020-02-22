Iran records 5th coronavirus death

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The 5th case of coronavirus death has been recorded in Iran, ARMENPRESS reports IRNA agency informs.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that 8oo people have applied to hospitals and they are under the supervision of doctors. The number of coronavirus-infected people in Iran is 28.

Armenia hasn’t recorded any novel coronavirus (Covid-2019) cases so far, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media on February 21 as cases of the disease appear to be increasing in neighboring Iran.

He said the Armenian healthcare ministry is following the global situation of the outbreak. “We are also aware of the specificities of the passenger flow from Iran to our country, including the upcoming Nowruz. As additional counter-measures the screening of arriving passengers at the Meghri Border Crossing Point and of those arriving by air from Iran has been increased. In the event of suspected cases monitoring is carried out across Armenia. I am informing that so far no novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia,” Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan