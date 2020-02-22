Alen Simonyan to participate in inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of Uruguay
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan will participate in the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.
Simonyan will leave for Uruguay from February 28 until March 3.
- 15:42 Alen Simonyan to participate in inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of Uruguay
- 14:09 Ara Shahverdyan, Robert Beglaryan elected members of Iranian parliament
- 13:21 Partnership between Armenia, Artsakh is key security component of our people – Pashinyan
- 11:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-02-20
- 11:56 Oil Prices Down - 21-02-20
- 11:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-02-20
- 11:55 European Stocks - 21-02-20
- 11:55 US stocks down - 21-02-20
- 11:25 Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan hold joint session of Security Councils in Artsakh
- 02.21-20:39 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message to Angela Merkel
- 02.21-20:38 NSS Armenia files motion to court for prolonging Gagik Khachatryan’s pre-trial detention
- 02.21-18:11 Novel coronavirus death toll reaches 2.3%
- 02.21-17:56 Lebanon reports first confirmed novel coronavirus case
- 02.21-17:01 Armenian deputy PM participates in EEC Council session in Moscow
- 02.21-16:18 Official opening of Slovak Embassy in Armenia to be held on February 24
- 02.21-15:44 Tbilisi days to be held in Yerevan
- 02.21-15:36 Armenia heightens border screenings as neighboring Iran reports more novel coronavirus cases
- 02.21-14:55 Champions should become role models for youth – PM Pashinyan
- 02.21-13:47 Process manufacturing became leader of growth in Armenia, says economy minister
- 02.21-13:19 President signs decree on awarding Greco-Roman wrestler Armen Nazaryan with medal
- 02.21-12:12 Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs to visit Armenia
- 02.21-11:24 President of Artsakh receives Ombudsman of Armenia
- 02.21-11:23 Armenia’s production potential being restored – PM
- 02.21-11:14 Simon Martirosyan named second in IWF 2019 Lifer of the Year vote
- 02.21-11:06 Emir Kusturica, The No Smoking Orchestra to perform at 1st Lavash Day festival in Armenian village
19:59, 02.17.2020
Viewed 4573 times Aliyev lies, Dana Mazalova reaffirms she interviewed former Azerbaijani president on Khojaly events
20:00, 02.15.2020
Viewed 4168 times Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Munich
16:36, 02.17.2020
Viewed 4055 times Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany
12:11, 02.20.2020
Viewed 3687 times Armenia recorded 7.6% GDP growth in 2019
14:44, 02.15.2020
Viewed 3161 times 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Baku commemorated in U.S. Congress