Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Alen Simonyan to participate in inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of Uruguay

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan will participate in the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Simonyan will leave for Uruguay from February 28 until March 3.





