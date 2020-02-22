Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

European Stocks - 21-02-20

MOSCOW, FEBUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 21 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.62% to 13579.33 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.54% to 6029.72 points, British FTSE is down by 0.44% to 7403.92 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.72% to 1524.71 points.





