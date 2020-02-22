Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan hold joint session of Security Councils in Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a joint session of the Security Councils of the two Armenian republics in Stepanakert.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President's Office, Bako Sahakyan focused on problems of foreign and domestic policy.

Bako Sahakyan emphasized that the projects they plan to implement are ambitious but realistic, expressing confidence that with joint efforts those projects will come into life.

