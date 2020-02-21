PM Pashinyan sends condolence message to Angela Merkel

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of the tragic incident in Hanau town.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mrs. Merkel,

It was with deep grief that I learned about the tragedy in Hanau town.

On behalf of the Armenian people and personally me I offer condolences and solidarity with you and the friendly people of Germany. I wish patience and spiritual strength to the relatives and friends of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured”.

Nine people are dead following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German town of Hanau. Federal prosecutors are treating it as an act of terrorism. Turkish authorities say a number of those killed were of Turkish origin. Chancellor Angela Merkel said there are signs the shooter had racist motives.

Police launched an hours-long manhunt for the attacker - at first suspecting there was more than one shooter.

With the help of security cameras and witnesses, officers eventually identified the suspect and stormed his home near the Arena Cafe & Bar. They found him dead inside, near the body of his 72-year-old mother.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan