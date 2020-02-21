Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

NSS Armenia files motion to court for prolonging Gagik Khachatryan’s pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has filed a motion to the court for prolonging the pre-trial detention of former Minister of Finance, former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan by 2 months, the press service of the NSS Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

Khachatryan is accused of organizing misappropriation of particularly large amount of sum and has been in detention for nearly 6 months. He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





