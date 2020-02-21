Lebanon reports first confirmed novel coronavirus case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon has reported its first confirmed novel coronavirus case.

The country’s healthcare minister Hamad Hassan told al-Mayadeen TV that the patient is a Lebanese woman who arrived to Beirut from Iran on an airplane Friday morning.

The patient was hospitalized in the Rafik Hariri Hospital.

On February 21, Iranian authorities said they have 18 confirmed cases of the covid-2019 in 4 cities. 4 people have died in Iran from the disease.

