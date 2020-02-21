Armenian deputy PM participates in EEC Council session in Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan is taking part in the session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The session launched with the discussion of the process of the EAEU 2020-2025 strategy development and issues over it which were not agreed upon. Thereafter, the session participants discussed the remaining issues on the agenda.

The session will also touch upon the issues relating to setting customs duties for separate goods.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan