Tbilisi days to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze.

The Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress that the officials highly valued the cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi in different areas, stating that, however, the partnership between the two cities has a great potential to expand and deepen.

The Yerevan Mayor and the Georgian Ambassador also discussed issues relating to holding Tbilisi days in Armenia’s capital this year in summer.

