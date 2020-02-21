Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Tbilisi days to be held in Yerevan

Tbilisi days to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze.

The Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress that the officials highly valued the cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi in different areas, stating that, however, the partnership between the two cities has a great potential to expand and deepen.

The Yerevan Mayor and the Georgian Ambassador also discussed issues relating to holding Tbilisi days in Armenia’s capital this year in summer.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration