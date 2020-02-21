Armenia’s production potential being restored – PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the results of 2019, the processing industry grew by 12% in Armenia and is the first in the GDP structure among all sectors of the economy since 2008, by ensuring a 12.1% share, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“This means that our country’s production potential is being restored and developed. The fastest growth in the economy of Armenia was recorded by the services field in accommodation and public food areas – 27.2%, which is a result of high growth in tourism sector. The second high growth has been registered by financial and insurance services – 22%, which gives hopes for further decrease of loan interest rates”, the PM said.

