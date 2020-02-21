President of Artsakh receives Ombudsman of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the protection of human rights and cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states was discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan and other officials attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan