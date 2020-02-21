Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

President of Artsakh receives Ombudsman of Armenia

President of Artsakh receives Ombudsman of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the protection of human rights and cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states was discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan and other officials attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration