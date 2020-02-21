Simon Martirosyan named second in IWF 2019 Lifer of the Year vote

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Olympic weightlifter Simon Martirosyan has been named 2nd in the IWF 2019 Lifter of the Year selection.

Martirosyan garnered 5514 votes.

Georgian Olympic and European champion Lasha Talakhadze won the Lifter of the Year title with 17084 votes.

In 2019, Martirosyan became World and European champion.

He is also expected to be awarded an Olympic gold for the Rio 2016 games because of Ruslan Nurudinov’s doping results.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan