China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,236

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the new coronavirus has climbed to 2,236 in China, and 18,264 people recovered, China's National Health Commission said, reports TASS.

The death toll increased by 118 in the past 24 hours, and 2,109 people recovered in the last day. The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China exceeded 75,400, increasing by 889 in the past day.

The largest number of fatalities is reported in Hubei province — 115 in the last 24 hours. Around 62,400 confirmed cases are registered in Hubei, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported in late December 2019.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.