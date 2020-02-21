LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $1715.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $5746.00, lead price down by 0.80% to $1863.00, nickel price up by 0.08% to $12790.00, tin price up by 0.55% to $16600.00, zinc price down by 1.35% to $2115.00, molybdenum price down by 1.94% to $22267.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.