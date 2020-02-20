Electronic tools for management of water resources introduced in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The “Online Platforms and Smart Approaches” event was organized in the “Urartu” hall of the “Erebuni Plaza” business center, the aim of which is to present some useful electronic tools developed within the framework of the USAID funded Water project, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Urban Foundation for Sustainable Development.

These tools will contribute to the more transparent and efficient management of water resources both on local and national levels. Various tools were developed. For example, the online portal developed for the Ministry of Environment of Armenia makes the process of providing water-use permits transparent and incomparably effective.

The new water sub-section added in the Community Management Information System (MMIS) provides an opportunity to Vedi residents to evaluate the services provided in relation to water resources and direct the claims and proposals directly to the service providers, and decision-makers.

The Armavir WUA portal contributes to the participatory water-resource management, providing an opportunity to water-users to calculate the volume of water needed for irrigation and receive information about the irrigation water supply. The developed mobile application shows the exact location of the nearest fountain and its distance from the user's location.

As a transparent e-governance tool, the phone survey instrument is being used by ten communities, which is a response and oversight mechanism for the water-users. The continued use of these platforms and smart tools created due to the efforts of the USAID funded PURE Water project will help the Ararat and Armavir communities to constantly keep an eye on the groundwater depletion issue and ensure the participatory and efficient management of water resources. The goal of the PURE Water project is to increase water productivity, efficiency and quality in the Ararat Valley mainly through citizen participation, as well as a foster behavioral change to reduce the rate of groundwater extraction in the Ararat Valley. The PURE Water Project is implemented by the Urban Foundation for Sustainable Development (UFSD), jointly with the Country Water Partnership (CWP) and Yerevan State University Ecological Law Resource Center (ELRC).