Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-02-20

YEREVAN, 20 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.26 drams to 478.37 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.37 drams to 516.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 7.50 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 5.17 drams to 617.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 207.41 drams to 24672.52 drams. Silver price is up by 6.93 drams to 282.15 drams. Platinum price is up by 376.31 drams to 15456.85 drams.