Asian Stocks - 20-02-20

TOKYO, 20 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.34% to 23479.15 points, Japanese TOPIX up by 0.16% to 1674.48 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.84% to 3030.15 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.17% to 27609.16 points.