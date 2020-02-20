Armenia ramps up border screenings as neighboring Iran reports coronavirus fatalities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare authorities are increasing supervision at the Meghri Border Crossing Point after Iran reported 5 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-2019.

Iran said two people in the city of Qom have died from the virus.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia said it is maintaining contact with the Armenian Embassy in Iran and the Iranian Healthcare Ministry.

As of February 20, 15:00 there are no covid-2019 cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan