Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Armenia ramps up border screenings as neighboring Iran reports coronavirus fatalities

Armenia ramps up border screenings as neighboring Iran reports coronavirus fatalities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare authorities are increasing supervision at the Meghri Border Crossing Point after Iran reported 5 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-2019.

Iran said two people in the city of Qom have died from the virus.

The Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia said it is maintaining contact with the Armenian Embassy in Iran and the Iranian Healthcare Ministry.

As of February 20, 15:00 there are no covid-2019 cases in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration