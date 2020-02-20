Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Armenia’s Prosecutor General meets Artsakh top brass

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and military police representatives on February 20 in Stepanakert as part of the cooperation between the two countries, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

The meeting focused on the “recent emergencies in the armed forces and the issue of strengthening discipline in the troops”, the ministry said, referring to the non-combat deaths that took place in the beginning of the year.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





