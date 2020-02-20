Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Armenia removed from EU tax haven blacklist's "grey list" after implementing reforms

Armenia removed from EU tax haven blacklist's "grey list" after implementing reforms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The European Union’s Economic and Financial Council has decided to remove Armenia from the so-called grey list of the EU List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions For Tax Purposes.

Armenia “managed to implement all the necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles ahead of the agreed deadline”, the EU Council said in a news release on Feb. 18.

According to the Armenian finance ministry, the decision was possible after Armenia revised its tax code and also joined in 2019 the OECD BEPS inclusive platform and made other efforts.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration