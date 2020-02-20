YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The European Union’s Economic and Financial Council has decided to remove Armenia from the so-called grey list of the EU List of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions For Tax Purposes.

Armenia “managed to implement all the necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles ahead of the agreed deadline”, the EU Council said in a news release on Feb. 18.

According to the Armenian finance ministry, the decision was possible after Armenia revised its tax code and also joined in 2019 the OECD BEPS inclusive platform and made other efforts.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan