Armenian athletes to earn 20,000,000 drams for Olympic gold

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has set a new award for Olympic champions. Armenian athletes winning gold at Olympic Games will be awarded 20,000,000 drams from the government, while silver and bronze winners will get 15,000,000 and 10,000,000 drams respectively, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Moreover, the amount of the lifetime pensions these athletes are receiving will also be increased.

