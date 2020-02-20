Armenia is third most militarized country in the world, according to GMI 2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the third most militarized nation in the world, according to the Global Militarisation Index 2019 of the Bonn International Center for Conversion.

Every year, BICC’s Global Militarisation Index (GMI) presents the “relative weight and importance of a country's military apparatus in relation to its society as a whole”.

The GMI 2019 covers 154 states.

The top ten militarized nations in the world, according to the report, are: Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Belarus and Azerbaijan.

Turkey is ranked 19th, Iran is 24th and Georgia is 49th.

Armenia was 3rd in the 2018 report as well.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan