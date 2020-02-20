Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Government allocates €242,000 to fulfill ECHR judgment

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet allocated 242,000 Euros from the government’s reserve fund for the fulfillment of the demands of the European Court of Human Rights December 5, 2019 judgment in the Aghanyan and Others versus Armenia case. There are 22 applicants in the case and each will receive 11,000 Euros in compensation under the judgment. The compensation must be paid within three months from the judgment, and in this given case the deadline is March 5.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





