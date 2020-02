YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s GDP growth in 2019 comprised 7.6%, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The PM said this is the highest GDP growth rate recorded in the country since 2008.

Pashinyan expressed confidence that in 2020 a higher economic growth will be recorded.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan